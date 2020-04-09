Home

Helen (Halyna Anna) OLEKSANDRIW

Her family announces with great sadness that Halyna (Anna) Oleksandriw passed away March 19, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Extended Care Unit in Welland Ontario in her ninety-eighth year. Halyna was born Anna Kohut in Yemchikha, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine USSR in 1922. She survived having lived through the dictatorships of Lenin and Stalin only to be taken to Germany as forced labour by Hitler in 1941. Liberated by American forces in 1945 she married and eventually immigrated to Canada. After arriving in Montreal, Quebec in 1951 she lived for many years in Welland with her late husband, Volodymyr. Halyna is survived by sons Anatole and Nycolas as well as daughter, Lydia. She will also be missed by grandchildren Natalie, Sarah, Nick Jr, Jenny, Walter, Michael, Alex, Krissy and Collin, and great-grandchildren Jenna, Jack, Elizabeth, Madelaine, Owen, Liam, Alex, and Emma. Private arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020
