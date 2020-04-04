Home

Helen (London) Parent

Helen (London) Parent Obituary
Helen slipped away peacefully at the Woodlands of Sunset on March 13, 2020 three days after her 100th birthday. Loving mother of Brian London (Lynda) and cherished grandmother to Jennifer Santostefano (Vince), Michael London, and Julie Cumming (Keith). Great-grandmother to Isabella, Eli, Katlyn, Matthew and Kyle. Helen is pre-deceased by her son Wayne London (2008) and her husband's Fred London (1965) and Forrest Parent (2000). Cremation has taken place thanks to Passfield's Mortuary and interment will take place during a private family service at Pleasantview.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
