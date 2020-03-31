|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Linhaven Home, at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter Popiel. Loving mother of Joseph (Anne) Popiel and Rosanne (Paul) Dunn. Babcia to Jennifer and Ian Dunn. Dear sister of Sophie (Gordon) White, the late Ted (Jenny) Trojanowski and the late Joe (Jan) Trojanowski. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of St. Mary's C.W.L. for many years. In light of the current COVID situation, a private family service will be held at Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, (905-684-6346) with interment at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations made to "Friends of Linhaven" would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020