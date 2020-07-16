1/1
Helen Rosemary McNAMEE
On Saturday, July 11, 2020 Rosemary passed away peacefully at Henley House, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank McNamee (2000). Rosemary was the much loved Mother of Carolyn (Greg) Medland, Margie (Phil) Maloney, Bernie McNamee (John Gowling), Mary McNamee (Jim Salmon), Susan McNamee (Christian Bernard), Beth (Pierre) Delisle, Mark (Anne) McNamee, and the late infant Brian (1950). Loving Nana of Jennifer (Donnie) McArthur, Chris Medland (Michelle Iorio), Andrew Miotto (Cindy Smith), Katie (Andrew ) Powell, Mark Miotto (Amy Sararas), Patrick Maloney, Mathieu Delisle, Maryse Bernard (Solomon Krause-Imlach). Devoted GreatNana of Mitchell, Madelyn, Miller, Andee, Lucie, Alice and Frank. Predeceased by parents Neil and Agnes Donovan, and siblings Joe, Sister Inez, Leo, Tina and Father Gerald. Survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Donovan. Rosemary was a respected teacher for the former Lincoln County Catholic School Board for 37 years, long standing member of St. Julia's CWL, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Store and the Hospital Oncology Unit, and played the piano in a Band at Retirement Homes. Many thanks to the dedicated and caring staffs at Heatherwood, Henley House and Hotel Dieu Shaver Rehab, especially Sister Louise Dillon. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private Visitation at George Darte Funeral Home and a family Mass at St. Julia's Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Catharines. "To be greatly loved by many is the sign of a life well lived." "Well done my good and faithful servant." On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 16, 2020.
