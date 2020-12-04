1/2
Helen Schmidt
Passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the age of 87 at Henley House in St. Catharines. Beloved wife to George (predeceased 2009). Loving mother to Dale (predeceased 2008), Darrell and Karen (Norman) Kraft. Cherished grandmother to Sarah and Bradley. She is survived by her sister Edna. Helen worked at the Grantham Bakery for many years until her retirement. She met her close friend, Kathy Dobrenski, when they worked there together. Helen enjoyed traveling. She and George shared a love of country music and made many trips to the Grand Ole Opry. One of Helen's favorite trips was to Alaska with her sister Edna. Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Henley House for the wonderful care they provided to her during her time with them. in Helen's memory, donations to Canadian Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St Catharines. As per Helen's wishes cremation has taken place. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
