It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Stanko on August 8, 2020 in her 91st year at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Predeceased by loving husband Norman Stanko (2010), daughter Sharon (2019), sisters Alice, Anne and Pauline and brothers Mike, Peter and Anthony. She will be greatly missed by daughters Linda and Kathy (Denis Maheu) and son Gary as well as grandchildren Adam and Denis (Lindsay). She is survived by her brothers Bill and Martin Slonowski. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. We will miss all her great cooking and family gatherings. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Helen at St. Catharines General Hospital and also thanks to CCAC workers who helped her in her final months. Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society or your charity of choice
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines