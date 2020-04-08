Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Suderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Suderman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Suderman Obituary
Suderman, Helen - (1936 - 2020) At Hospice Niagara, St. Catharines on Tuesday April 7, 2020, Helen Suderman (Giesbrecht) aged 84 years. Predeceased by husband Henry (2018). Beloved mother of Frank (Renee) Suderman and loving step mum to John (Sybille Wilhelm) Suderman and Wally (Tevfik) Kapaklili. Also survived by cherished grandchildren Eren and Ayse Kapaklili and Aaron and Tyler Suderman. A funeral for immediate family will be held at Victoria Lawn cemetery with a memorial service at a later time. Many thanks to staff at Pleasant Manor and Hospice Niagara. If desired memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -