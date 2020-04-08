|
|
Suderman, Helen - (1936 - 2020) At Hospice Niagara, St. Catharines on Tuesday April 7, 2020, Helen Suderman (Giesbrecht) aged 84 years. Predeceased by husband Henry (2018). Beloved mother of Frank (Renee) Suderman and loving step mum to John (Sybille Wilhelm) Suderman and Wally (Tevfik) Kapaklili. Also survived by cherished grandchildren Eren and Ayse Kapaklili and Aaron and Tyler Suderman. A funeral for immediate family will be held at Victoria Lawn cemetery with a memorial service at a later time. Many thanks to staff at Pleasant Manor and Hospice Niagara. If desired memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020