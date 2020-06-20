Helen SZAKACS

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helen's beautiful spirit into the evening sky on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 76. A loving wife, the wonderful mother of a son and daughter and the enthusiastic grandmother to a granddaughter and grandson as well as a sister, an aunt and a dear friend to many, she will be sorely missed. Helen was born in Toronto in 1944, the daughter of Nicholas and Margaret 'Magda' Boyko. She married her husband Paul on July 15, 1967 with whom she raised their two children. Helen enjoyed a long, committed career as an administrative professional in various schools with the Toronto Board of Education. In her retirement years, spent in Waubaushene and Port Dalhousie, Helen loved to walk, tend her flower gardens and read the papers. Her friends and family were very important to her and she made sure to stay in touch. She worked for Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church and volunteered her time with a buddy program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, St. Vincent de Paul, Out of the Cold, the Distress Centre and a neighbourhood newspaper called the Port Reporter. Helen sincerely appreciated the arts. She was an avid reader and loved many kinds of music including opera, classical, the blues and singer-songwriters like Leonard Cohen. She even acted in local theatre. Her appreciation of beauty also extended to the natural world. Birds, flowers, trees and sunsets all gave her a thrill. Helen was a curious, sharp and practical thinker and a wonderful, caring, courageous and loving person to the end. Gregarious and witty, she brought cheer to many. A special thanks to the staff and residents of Tufford Manor Retirement Home who helped give Helen a beautiful and loving home in her last years. A memorial service will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 11:55 AM on Thursday June 25th at http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to The Salvation Army, the Canadian Wildlife Federation or The United Way. Please share your valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca ://www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca>
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.