Passed away suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Otis. Cherished mother of Michael (Shelley) Wallace and Mark (Cathy) Wallace. Loving Grandma of Kyle (Anna), Savanna and Tristan. Great Grandma of Otto, Henry and Eddy. Special sister of Marta (Dennis) Roth. She will be sadly missed by her niece and nephews. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Thursday, March 5th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Celebration of Helen's Life will follow at 12 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020