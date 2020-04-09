|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Helena O'Neil announces her passing on April 6, 2020 at Northland Pointe in her 88th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Jack O'Neil for 40 years. Loving mother of Kathy Blais (Mike), Yvonne Brennan (Harry), Cindy Person (Steve) and Shelley Reilly (Wayne). She will be sadly missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Helena was like a mother to her niece in Holland, Marjao De Bealader (Fred), and to Laurie Liddon (Brian) of Welland. The family would like to thank the staff at Northland Pointe for the care and kindness they showed to Helena and her family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Northland Pointe Auxiliary or to the Port Colborne Seniors Centre. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020