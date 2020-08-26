In her 100th year, Helene peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family. Her faith in God and inner strength always made her family feel safe and gave them a strong foundation. Helene will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Oma was predeceased by her husband Karl Heinrich Nickel (May 16, 2004) and is survived by her children Richard Nickel (Linda), Karl Jr. Nickel (Laurene), Gustav Nickel (Janice), Willi Nickel (Debbie), Kurt Nickel (Kim), Martha Epp (Udo) and Walter Nickel (Suzanne), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be welcomed to a public visitation held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff & adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral service will be on Thursday, August 27 at 10 a.m. at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. Please bring lawn chairs and umbrellas in case of inclement weather. If desired, memorial donations may be made to MCC - Mennonite Central Committee. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca