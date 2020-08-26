1/1
Helene Hulda (Foht) NICKEL
1921-07-18 - 2020-08-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 100th year, Helene peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family. Her faith in God and inner strength always made her family feel safe and gave them a strong foundation. Helene will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Oma was predeceased by her husband Karl Heinrich Nickel (May 16, 2004) and is survived by her children Richard Nickel (Linda), Karl Jr. Nickel (Laurene), Gustav Nickel (Janice), Willi Nickel (Debbie), Kurt Nickel (Kim), Martha Epp (Udo) and Walter Nickel (Suzanne), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be welcomed to a public visitation held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff & adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral service will be on Thursday, August 27 at 10 a.m. at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. Please bring lawn chairs and umbrellas in case of inclement weather. If desired, memorial donations may be made to MCC - Mennonite Central Committee. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved