Passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital, at the age of 95, with her son Bob by her side. Born and raised in Hannover, Germany. Predeceased by her husband, Walter (1977) and parents Helena and August. Sadly missed by sister Gisela, children Myckie (Carl), Walter (Margaret) and Bob, grandchildren Walter, Carolyn (Bob) and Laurie and great-grandchildren Bethany, William, Emma, Archie and Gage. Oma loved riding her bike, camping up north in Tobermory, and Bingo, but most of all she loved children and visits from her grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. Special thanks to Dr Scher and the nurses at DMH and companions Tonya and Susan for their kindness to Oma. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. A Private Service with interment at Greenwood Cemetery will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca