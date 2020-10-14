Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Theodora Paulisch, devoted father of Andreas (Maggie). Dear brother of Werner (Ranate), uncle of Angelika (Klaus), Carola (Udo), and great-uncle of Nicole (Carsten). He had a long, distinguished career, in the computer and aerospace fields that took him around the globe several times. He retired from a position as technical writer at Eurocopter (Now Airbus Helicopters), and became an avid boater for 25 years. He built a 40 ft. steel trawler, Albatross VII, his pride and joy, with his son Andreas and daughter-in-law Maggie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6757 Thorold Stone Rd., Niagara Falls, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place, that limit the number of visitors allowed in the church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for mass is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/helge-paulisch/4357618/index.php
Rite of Committal and inurnment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Kidney Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com