1/1
Helge Heiner Wilhelm PAULISCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Theodora Paulisch, devoted father of Andreas (Maggie). Dear brother of Werner (Ranate), uncle of Angelika (Klaus), Carola (Udo), and great-uncle of Nicole (Carsten). He had a long, distinguished career, in the computer and aerospace fields that took him around the globe several times. He retired from a position as technical writer at Eurocopter (Now Airbus Helicopters), and became an avid boater for 25 years. He built a 40 ft. steel trawler, Albatross VII, his pride and joy, with his son Andreas and daughter-in-law Maggie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6757 Thorold Stone Rd., Niagara Falls, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place, that limit the number of visitors allowed in the church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for mass is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/helge-paulisch/4357618/index.php Rite of Committal and inurnment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Kidney Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morse & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved