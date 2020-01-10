Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helgi Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helgi BA B. Ed M. Sc Kramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helgi BA B. Ed M. Sc Kramer Obituary
Died after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Loving mother of Ellen Samler and Mark Kramer, grandmother to Sam and Dylan. Will be missed by brothers Jaan and Veljo Taht and their families and by cousins in Ottawa, Denver and Tallin. Helgi worked for the Niagara District S.B. as a teacher and counsellor until her retirement. She was an adventurous woman, stubborn, enthusiastic and supportive. Helgi travelled, read, enjoyed films and photography, constantly continued her education both formally and informally and loved her gardens and orchards in St. Catharines. Cremation has already taken place and a memorial will be announced at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helgi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -