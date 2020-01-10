|
Died after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Loving mother of Ellen Samler and Mark Kramer, grandmother to Sam and Dylan. Will be missed by brothers Jaan and Veljo Taht and their families and by cousins in Ottawa, Denver and Tallin. Helgi worked for the Niagara District S.B. as a teacher and counsellor until her retirement. She was an adventurous woman, stubborn, enthusiastic and supportive. Helgi travelled, read, enjoyed films and photography, constantly continued her education both formally and informally and loved her gardens and orchards in St. Catharines. Cremation has already taken place and a memorial will be announced at a later date.