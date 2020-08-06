After a brief illness, we announce the passing of Henk into the Glory of God on Monday August 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Diny (2011). Proud father of Rob (Marion), Peter (Yolande), and Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Joop and Jan. Survived by brother-in-law Hans (Ineke), sisters-in-law Leny and Gre. Henk will be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Given the current circumstances and restrictions with Covid 19, the family has elected to hold a private service at Covenant Christian Reformed Church on Friday, August 7. Burial will follow at Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery. Memorial donations to Beacon Christian School would be appreciated. The family wishes to express a heart felt thank you to the staff at Henley House for all of their care and compassion over the last several months. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com