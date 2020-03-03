|
|
Passed away peacefully in his 80th year, surrounded by his family, on February 29, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Hank will be sadly missed by Gloria, his caring wife of 55 years. He was a loving dad to Charlene (Bill), Grant (Susan) and Leanne (Tim). He was a proud Opa to Alex (Emma-Lee), Sarah, Emma, Olivia, Emily, Wilson and Meghan. Hank is also survived by his siblings John (Pat), Klaas (Anneke) and Jenny (Bob), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, both in Canada and the Netherlands. Hank worked at General Motors for 33 years, followed by a part time job at Hulse and English Funeral Home. He was a dedicated member of the Garden City Lodge #616 and the St. Catharines and District Shrine Club. Hank was an Ice Dogs fan and enjoyed attending games with his "hockey family". His greatest joy in life was watching his grandchildren grow up, proudly attending their various sports and activities. Hank had an outgoing, friendly personality and an undeniable ability to charm everyone he met; with a joke, a wink and a warm smile. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Whitty, as well as the outstanding staff of Hospice Niagara for their care and compassion. The family will be holding an Open House to celebrate Hank's life at Best Western, 2 North Service Road, St. Catharines on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020