On Sunday July 19, 2020, Henk Schonewille passed away at the age of 78 after a brief stay in hospital. Henk was born on April 28, 1942 in The Netherlands. He immigrated to Canada with his parents and siblings in 1954, where they lived in the Niagara region then Geraldton, ON. Henk worked as a store manager for many companies across Canada, such as Kmart, Home Hardware and Canadian Tire. He returned to Niagara Falls where he opened The Water Depot which he ran with his wife Colette (d. 2017). In 2018 he moved to Moncton, NB. Henk will be missed by his siblings Alice Vandenburg (Mart), Carla Coppel (Phil), Hans Schonewille (Cheryl), John Schonewille (d. 2019) (Jenny) and many nieces/nephews. He will also be missed by his children Scott Schonewille (Jacqueline), Jodi Johnson (Rodney d. 2019) Monica Jones (Mark), step-children Wendy Gauvreau, Mike Woods (Crystal), David Woods, grandchildren Ethan, Sophie, Phoebe, Tyler, Madison, many step-grandchildren/great grandchildren and sister-in-law Norma Mcdougall (Frank). Cremation has already taken place and Henk will be interred with his late wife, Colette, in New Liskeard, ON.



