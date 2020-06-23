Henri LANDRY

Passed away peacefully at home after a 2 year battle with cancer on June 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his wife Nora (nee Bertin). Much loved father of Rita Landry and dear brother of Jean-Marc, Jean-Claude (Germaine), Nelson and Robert. He will be forever missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Gillian's Place or any local SPCA. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.