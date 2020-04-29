|
|
92, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at Royal Rose Place in Welland. Loving wife to Aebele for 58 years and beloved mother to Mienke (Henk), Evert (Barb), Margaret (Tony) and Dorothy (Neil). Wonderful Oma to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Henriette was born April 14, 1928 in Indonesia. She spent most of her youth in Deventer, the Netherlands. In 1956, she emigrated to Paris, Ontario with three young children to join her husband. They soon welcomed another baby to complete the family and eventually moved to St. Catharines, Ontario in 1964 and remained there. She was a gifted artist who loved to paint landscapes, florals and birthday cards for family and friends. Henriette was an active member of Mountainview United Church, supporter of Community Care and Rodman Hall. "Oma Jet", as her grandchildren called her, always had time for crafts and games. She loved historical travel, hiking and trips to their cottage in Owen Sound ON. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of her life will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henriette's memory can be made to Community Care St. Catharines. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020