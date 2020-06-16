Henry Edward Turbak of Calgary, Alberta entered into peaceful rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Foothills Hospital after a short, yet courageous, battle with Cancer. Born in Annay Sous Lens, France on February 24, 1950 to parents Stanley and Sophie Turbak. Henry along with his parents and brother immi-grated to Canada when Henry was two-years-old and settled in the town of Port Colborne, Ontario where Henry spent his transformative childhood and teen years. An inquisitive mind from a young age, Henry would leave Port Colborne to attend Western University in London, Ontario and from there headed out west to Alberta and began working in the telecom-munication industry having served in various roles with AGT, Telus, and Bell West over his 30 year career. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lucille Turbak; his daughters, Valerie Turbak (Andy Cardwell) and Ellen Bowen (Adam); his two grandchildren, Amelia Cardwell and Archibald Bowen; brother, John Turbak (Helen); sister, Irene Turbak as well as numerous brother and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Stanley and Sophie Turbak; his in-laws, Lyal and Mary Kerik; sister in-law, Lois Oliver; his nephews, Ward Weber and Wayne Johnston and nieces, Paula and Erin Dille. An avid conversationalist who loved a good chat and could eloquently speak on any given topic, Henry was the epitome of a people person. His voracious appetite for life ensured that every day was a day for learning and discovery. Henry made the most of every single minute he was granted on this earth. A light that burns as bright as Henry's can never truly be dimmed, and though he will be sadly missed by all who knew him, his love and compassion will live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing this wonderful man. In memory of Henry, donations may be made to the Calgary Food Bank. Due to current COVID-19 conditions a Celebration of Henry's Life will be at a later date. To view and share photos, condolences and memories of Henry, please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.