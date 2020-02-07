Home

Henry (Enrico) MIDENA

Henry (Enrico) MIDENA In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather who passed away eighteen years ago, February 7, 2002. Gone are the days we used to share, But in our hearts you are always there. The gates of memory will never close, We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep regret, We who loved you will never forget. Forever in our hearts and missing you, Love Norma, Kristine, Karen and John, Karla & Harry, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
