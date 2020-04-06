Home

Henry PENCIK

Henry PENCIK Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Dad, Henry Pencik, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Henry was predeceased by his parents, Jan Pencik and Anezka Pencikova, brother Jan Pencik, and daughter Barbara Pencik-Carrier. He will be greatly missed by his son, Henry Pencik, and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Pencik. Henry was a kind and generous man who was known for his adventuresome spirit, sense of humour, and his beautiful hand-painted Czech eggs. The family would like to thank Judy Kratz and Anton Miklic for their continuous love, support, and friendship during Henry's final years. Henry's wish was for a private cremation with no public service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made in his name to the . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020
