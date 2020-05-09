1959 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lyall at the Hamilton General Hospital on May 6th, 2020. A beloved husband to Nancy for 40 years, a loving father to Terri (Gary) and Tyler (Leisha) and wonderful grandfather to Chase, Emily & Lilyann. Survived by his mother-in-law Doreen Taylor, sister-in-law Noreen (Tony) Penna, brothers and sisters Cecelia (Dennis), Fred (Gela), David, Marti, Cindy (Pino) plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Henry and his granddaughter Sophie Graham. In keeping with Lyall's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



