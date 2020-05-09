Henry Thomas Lyall FORD
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1959 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lyall at the Hamilton General Hospital on May 6th, 2020. A beloved husband to Nancy for 40 years, a loving father to Terri (Gary) and Tyler (Leisha) and wonderful grandfather to Chase, Emily & Lilyann. Survived by his mother-in-law Doreen Taylor, sister-in-law Noreen (Tony) Penna, brothers and sisters Cecelia (Dennis), Fred (Gela), David, Marti, Cindy (Pino) plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Henry and his granddaughter Sophie Graham. In keeping with Lyall's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Nancy, Tyler, Terri and family please accept our most heartfelt condolences. Always, Joe, Angela, Allison & Deanna.
Angela Joe
Friend
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debbie SYMONDS
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved