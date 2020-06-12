Wronski, Henry (Retired from the City of Thorold after more than 30 years of service) - Suddenly at his residence on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Henry Wronski of Thorold South in his 61st year. Beloved son of the late Walter and Alexandra Wronski. Dear Brother of Halina (Kim Craitor), Irena (the late Andrew Soja) and the late Walter Wronski Jr. Loving uncle to Colleen, Chris and Paulinka. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass was held in the chapel at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, on Friday, June 12, 2020. The Rite of Committal took place at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 12, 2020.