We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Herbert Henry Kornelsen at the age of 85, at the Hamilton General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Clara. Loving father of David and Wasif, Wayne and Wendy, Doug and Trish and five grandchildren Emily and Chris, Matthew and Alana, Nicole and Jeremy, Ben and Melanie, and Elijah. He will be missed by his sisters, Margreta (Stan) Gronski and Ruth Palmer. He is predeceased by his parents Henry and Mary, sister Marlene and brother John. Visitations will take place on Monday October 26 from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m., at Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King Street, Vineland Ontario. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory to enter the funeral home and all social distancing rules apply. A private funeral and burial will be held. Memorial Donations may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee of Canada or the Mennonite Disaster Services, charities close to his heart. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca