It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herbert Noel Keith Gray on May 20th, 2020 at the age of 91. Son of the late Evelyn and Herbert Gray, Keith was the beloved and devoted husband of Betty Jean for 69 years. Loving father of James of St Catharines, David (Bev) of Port Colborne, Katharine of Orangeville, Andrew (Janet) of Georgetown and Jennifer (Beau) of Robinson, Texas. Cherished Grandfather of 10 and Great Grandfather of 4, he will also be missed by many family and friends. Keith was born December 25th, 1928 in St Catharines and lived here for his entire life. He graduated from the Niagara Parks School of Horticulture and continued his love of flowers throughout his life. As one of the founders of JVK, Keith prided himself on supporting greenhouses and horticulture across Canada. Keith used his photography to share his love of flowers and capture the beauty in the detail. He shared both the experiences and the passion with his children and grandchildren. In each of the family homes, the gardens were always nurtured and colourful and source of love and pride for the entire family. We would like to thank the staff at The Stabler Centre, Hospice Niagara for their care and compassion during the past weeks. According to his wishes a cremation has taken place. When we can, we will gather for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Niagara https://www.hospiceniagara.ca/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.