Herbert Noel Keith Gray
1928-12-25 - 2020-05-20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herbert Noel Keith Gray on May 20th, 2020 at the age of 91. Son of the late Evelyn and Herbert Gray, Keith was the beloved and devoted husband of Betty Jean for 69 years. Loving father of James of St Catharines, David (Bev) of Port Colborne, Katharine of Orangeville, Andrew (Janet) of Georgetown and Jennifer (Beau) of Robinson, Texas. Cherished Grandfather of 10 and Great Grandfather of 4, he will also be missed by many family and friends. Keith was born December 25th, 1928 in St Catharines and lived here for his entire life. He graduated from the Niagara Parks School of Horticulture and continued his love of flowers throughout his life. As one of the founders of JVK, Keith prided himself on supporting greenhouses and horticulture across Canada. Keith used his photography to share his love of flowers and capture the beauty in the detail. He shared both the experiences and the passion with his children and grandchildren. In each of the family homes, the gardens were always nurtured and colourful and source of love and pride for the entire family. We would like to thank the staff at The Stabler Centre, Hospice Niagara for their care and compassion during the past weeks. According to his wishes a cremation has taken place. When we can, we will gather for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Niagara https://www.hospiceniagara.ca/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved