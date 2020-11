After a short and courageous fight with cancer, Herman passed away suddenly Tuesday evening November 3rd, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital awaiting surgery. He was 60 years old. Herman leaves behind his loving wife Reiko (nee Akazawa) and will be sadly missed by his siblings Henry, Hermina (Terry) Booker, Frances (Andy) Morrell, Ben (Allison), Albert, Beatrice and several nieces and nephews. The family will be grieving privately.



