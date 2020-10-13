1/1
Hermeline (Alain) Horth
Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Hermeline was born on June 20, 1931 in Paspebiac, Quebec. She married George Horth on August 18, 1951; moved to Niagara Falls, Ontario and raised four children (Marcel, Jean-Guy, Luc, and Nicole). She is survived by her daughter Nicole, and grandchildren: Monique, Adam, Joshua, Dereck, Dannielle, Jessica, and Neal. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls, followed by internment at the Fairview Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
