Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Hermeline was born on June 20, 1931 in Paspebiac, Quebec. She married George Horth on August 18, 1951; moved to Niagara Falls, Ontario and raised four children (Marcel, Jean-Guy, Luc, and Nicole). She is survived by her daughter Nicole, and grandchildren: Monique, Adam, Joshua, Dereck, Dannielle, Jessica, and Neal. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls, followed by internment at the Fairview Cemetery.



