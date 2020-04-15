|
After a long fulfilling life, Hermine Rose Beauchesne (nee Hazen), peacefully passed away on April 13, 2020 at Royal Rose Place, 98 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Walter Beauchesne. Loving mother of Ron and his wife Sandra of Oakville, Ken and his wife Ginette of Orleans, Karen and her husband John Bedard of Welland. Grandma of Jeffrey (Laura), Erin (Ryan), Andrew and Kevin (Emese) and Great Grandma to Nathan, William and Riley. Due to the current circumstances, a Funeral Service with Rite of Committal will be celebrated privately with family at Pleasantview Funeral Home followed by interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. The Family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at Royal Rose Place for their guardianship, compassion and commitment to care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer's Society of Canada and to the St. Kevin's Parish of Welland Memorial Fund would be appreciated by the family. Please share online condolences at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020