Passed away peacefully in her sleep this October 2, 2020, at Upper Canada Lodge in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. In her 89th year - she led a long and very active life right to the end. Hertha was born in Losendorf, Kreis Stuhm West Prussia to Walter and Kaethe Schmidt (Fast). Predeceased by her parents and brothers Eberhardt, Werner (Renate) and Ulrich (Maria). She is survived by her husband Carl Franz and brother Rainer (Roswitha) in Germany. She will be greatly missed by her children Juan Ernesto (Darlene), Kaethe Ursula (Carmen), Dorothea Van Ravenswaay (George) and her grandchildren Ryan, Kurt (Ashley), Darren (Justina), Daisy (Alex) and her great-grandchildren Ava, Gavin, Hank, Tillie, Charlotte, Wilder and Otejas. She married Carl Franz on April 6, 1951 in Bremen, Germany and emigrated to Uruguay in October 1951 to start a new life, first as share croppers on a large estancia and then after 4 years purchased a parcel of land in a Mennonite colony (Delta) to start a state of the art modern dairy farm. In 1969 she and her husband sold the dairy farm and moved with their 3 children to Canada. They settled in Niagara-on-the-Lake and purchased a 70 acre grape farm on January 1, 1970. A whole new life started for everyone. Hertha was active on the Grape Growers Action Committee and also at the Niagara United Mennonite Church in Virgil, where she met many new friends that have been part of her life until the end. In her later years she enjoyed her vegetable garden, flowers and her house. Her daily walks and cycling along the parkway were a big part of her life and everyone knew her for her positive outlook and her infectious love for life. Hertha and Carl together enjoyed 70 years of marriage and Hertha often told the story of their courtship with fondness. Her greatest passion in life was her family and family get togethers where home cooked meals and baked goodies were always in ample supply for everyone to enjoy. Her phone calls at 6 a.m. for everyone's birthdays will always be remembered and missed by all that knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Upper Canada Lodge that cared and looked after her the last 2 years of her life. Private funeral celebrations will be held Tuesday, October 6 at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
