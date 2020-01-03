|
The family of the late Hilda Augustino would like to thank their relatives and friends for their many acts of kindness in their loss of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away December 12, 2019. Your visits, phone calls, cards, on-line condolences as well as the food, fruit baskets, floral/planter arrangements and donations were very much appreciated. These expressions of sympathy are gratefully acknowledged. We wish to thank Father Mulligan for his words at our mother's memorial service. They were of great comfort to us and to all who attended. Thank you. Sincerely, Louise Augustino David and Nancy Augustino Brian and Marianne Augustino and families.