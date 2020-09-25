Peacefully at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls on September 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her husband Theodor (1983), and sons Robert (1996) and Peter (2008). Sadly missed by her sons Ted Dalke, Edward (Marlene) Dalke, and Richard (Gail) Dalke. Beloved oma to Erin, Derek, Melissa, Rebecca, Amanda, Kendra and Zak. Also survived by her sister Ursula (Doug) of the USA. Hilda had a passion for Knitting and was a loving mother who took pride in caring for her boys. A special thank-you to Billie for all his care and love and to the staff at Oakwood Park Lodge for their care and compassion. Friends and family will be received at HETHERINGTON AND DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls on Monday, September 28th from 6 - 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Tuesday, September 29th, meeting at the Stanley Avenue gates for 10:55 a.m. Donations to the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated by the family.