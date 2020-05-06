After a full and active life, Hilda Lyon passed away in her 95th year at Niagara General Hospital on April 29th, 2020. Reunited with her late husband of 49 years George Edward Lyon and beloved mother to Brenda (Roy) Fox, Iris (late John) Napier and Stuart Lyon. Hilda was the proud Nan of 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by 7 sisters and 2 brothers, Hilda was born in Manchester England on March 25th, 1925 to James and Emily (Shafto) Walsh. She was married and had three children in the U.K. and immigrated to Canada in 1964, where she lived out her life in Montreal Quebec, Brampton, Mt. Forest and finally, St. Catharines Ontario. Hilda will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by many friends and family in Canada and across the pond. She was a faithful and active member of St. Andrews Church where she was known for her creative spirit and 'the best meat pies'. She was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party and Thorold Senior Centre. Her compassion for others led her to volunteer wherever there was a need in the community, earning her recognition and appreciation awards. Hilda also enjoyed gardening, decorating, baking and playing darts. Known as a great lady with a big heart, she loved to dance and capture the fun moments in life, inspiring those around her to live with passion. Hilda's strong faith has carried her home where she will remain forever in the hearts of those who loved her. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Heart & Stroke or Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.