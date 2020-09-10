Passed away at the United Mennonite Home, Vineland, on Monday, September 7, 2020. Predeceased by parents Jacob and Alice Wiebe and stepmother Elisabeth Wiebe, sister Lora Wiebe and brother-in-law Mel Budarick. Survived by siblings John and Ingrid Wiebe, Marg Wiebe, Pete and Val Wiebe and Katie and Dale Epp. Family and friends were very important to Hilda, as was her church family at Grantham Mennonite Brethren Church. Her skills as a librarian were put to work volunteering in the church library for many years. She also helped out with the Out of the Cold program in St. Catharines. She enjoyed Sudoku, crossword puzzles, coffee shops and long road trips with her sister. She will be missed by all who loved her. Cremation has taken place. Private family graveside service at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care Hilda received at the United Mennonite Home. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca