A loving, caring devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was also lively and feisty at times has gone to her eternal rest in heaven on August 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Gunter in 2014. Devoted mother to Gerald/Gerry (Nancy); Gabrielle, Linda (predeceased by Tom -1999); Monica (George); Frank (Michelle). Loving grandmother to: Dan (Paula); Stacey (Adam); Marcy (Sam); Lindsay (Dale); Katie (Eric), Stephanie, Sarah, Matthew and Kristina. Great-grandmother to: Luke, Payton, Joelene, Devon, Gwen, Jordan and Sawyer. Predeceased by her parents: Gustav Klein (1956) and Katherina Kuchar (1999); her siblings Sigmund, John, Joseph and Hilda's twin brother Arnold. Hilda gave each of her children and grandchildren unconditional love, graciousness and an easy-going nature that endeared her to us all. She thrived on the daily life of her kids and lively discussions were held around the dinner table. Both parents spent Sunday afternoons taking us to parks, to hear music playing, for picnics or simply to hike and enjoy nature. She babysat her grandchildren at times and delighted in their company, getting to know personalities and the uniqueness of the next generation. Hilda was a good cook and baker. In her walks with her late husband, they both enjoyed the splendor of nature. She spent much time with her grandchildren. Special thanks to the nurses in the Dialysis Unit for their care and compassion. Many thanks to Dr. Broski who guided our Mother through the years with dedication and concern. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 213 Linwell Road, St. Catharines on Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. A funeral service for Hilda will follow in the church at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home youtube page. Attendance at the funeral is limited to 80 guests, and all guests must wear a mask. Following the ceremony, an interment will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the Niagara Health Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com