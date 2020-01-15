|
In loving memory of our dear mother, who passed away January 15, 2001. Each day we think of you and remember your love, your caring hands, your encouraging words, your never-ending support, your sense of humour, your laughter, your wit, your faith in God, your many talents, your zest for life. We hold the many memories of you close to our hearts. You were, and will forever be, the wind beneath our wings. We love and miss you so much. Love always and forever, Barbara and Susan.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020