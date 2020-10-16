"What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see. And I look upon His face the One who saved me by His grace. When He takes me by the hand and leads me through the promised land. What a day glorious day that will be." These words sung by Horace over many years became his reality on October 9, 2020, as Jesus took him by the hand while he slept peacefully at his home in Germany and led him to the promised land. Horace was born in 1934 in Germany and raised in Mosbach. At the age of 19 he came to Ontario, Canada, where he was introduced to farming, Jesus, and eventually Margaret. Horace and Marg were married in 1960 and became parents to 3 daughters. Horace's life revolved around his faith and his family. After retirement from Ford Motor Company in Niagara Falls, Horace and Marg spent much time volunteering together within their church community. They also participated in various mission trips. Visits with their grandchildren in Texas, Florida, and NW Ontario were always a highlight as were their travels with Marg's sister Faith and her husband Ross. In 2012 Horace experienced the loss of his loving wife of 52 years when Margaret passed away with cancer. God knew he needed another best friend as well as caregiver to be at his side during his remaining years and ongoing battle with Parkinson's. Gisela (who had just lost her husband) proved to be just that person. They were married and after traveling and living back and forth between Germany and Canada decided to settle in Germany. Horace was bedridden the last 2 1/2 years of his life. Throughout that time, he maintained a positive attitude always focusing on what he had to be thankful for. "It's not what we had planned but we're making the best of it." Horace is predeceased by his parents, 3 siblings, and Margaret. He is dearly missed by Gisela in Germany as well as his daughters - Joanne Janzen (Paul), Brenda Duff (Brandon), and Carole Hartsfield (Victor). Horace was very proud of his grandchildren - Kyle Duff, Breanne Janzen, Shelby Duff, Lauren Janzen, and Dillon Hartsfield and they all loved their Opa and Pops. Lux Rossello is his special great grandson. A private family graveside is being planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store