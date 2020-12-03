1/1
Horst George Munderich
passed away in his home on November 29th, at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer. George is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (née Samuel), with whom he was married for 55 years, as well as his sister, Gisela. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Susan; and grandchildren, Erik and Carl, as well as his son, Samuel; daughter-in-law, Heather; and grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan. He is predeceased by his father, Robert Munderich; his mother, Anna (née Bleicher); and his brother, Robert. A millwright by trade, George spent most of his career working for the Ontario Paper Company in Thorold. He will always be remembered for being passionate about nature. He was an avid beekeeper and was one of the founding members of the Beekeeper's Association of Regional Niagara. He planted thousands of trees on his rural property and was proud of the arboretum he had established over the years. His family would like to thank Dr. Jeremy Child, as well as the Saint-Elizabeth nurses, particularly Jocelyn, who strove to make George comfortable in his final days. Keeping with George's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to plant a tree in his memory.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 3, 2020.
