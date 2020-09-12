1/1
Howard Bruce KENNEDY
1925 - 2020
Passed away suddenly at the Peter Lougheed Hospital, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Howard was born on May 27, 1925 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Howard is survived by his three children, Bruce (Debbie), Crystal, and Gary (Andrea); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Howard was predeceased by his wife Maxine, his parents and four brothers. Dad made many friends throughout his life and will be missed by all. As per Howard's wishes no formal services will be held. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Howard's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Howard Kennedy, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Eastside, 5388 MEMORIAL DRIVE NE, CALGARY, AB T2A 3V9, Telephone: 403-248-8585.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
5388 Memorial Drive N.E.
Calgary, AB T2A 3V9
(403) 248-8585
