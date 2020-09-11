Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, September 8, 2020 in his 70th year. Survived by his beloved wife Joy, his daughter Nancy, step-daughter Yaya, sister-in-law Mary Ann and his nephews Clint and Jeff. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Margaret Brennan and his brother Douglas Brennan. The family wish to thank the Walker Cancer Centre for all the care Howard received. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence St., Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing must be maintained and a maximum of 100 guests allowed. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
