Passed away peacefully February 6th after a struggle with Lewy body dementia. He was also a cancer survivor. Survived by his wife Ann, children Cheryl (Terry) Edwards, David (Christel), Leigh (Sandra), grandchildren Todd (Linda), Eric (Alex), Annie, Ellie, Dan, Ann (Sheldon), Krista (Chris) and Spencer, also 11 great-grandchildren. Siblings Bruce, Iris and Heather. Predeceased by grandchildren Trevor, MJ, Michael and Alisha, his parents Arthur and Viola, son Mark, siblings Allan, Sherman, Terry, Ella, Sharon and Fern. Over the last five years Howard has received extraordinary care from the wonderful, respectful, loving staff at Chartwell in N-on-the-lake. A Celebration of Howard's Life to take place on Thursday, February 13th at 1 p.m. at Coppola's 203 Carleton St., St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
