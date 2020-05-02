Howard J. Milthorpe
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Howard, suddenly and peacefully with Patricia by his side at Credit Valley Hospital. Cherished husband of Patricia for 42 years. Beloved youngest son of the late Ivy & James Milthorpe and brother of the late Robert Milthorpe and May Berry. Loving father of Michael (Kathryn) of Ormond Beach, Florida, Murray (Caroline Brett) of Toronto, Ontario and Michelle (Greg Mepham) of St. Catharines, Ontario. Caring stepfather of Terri (William) McEwan of Markham, Ontario and Susan Stuart of Burlington, Ontario. Howard was a proud grandfather and will be missed dearly by his grandchildren Christopher, Michael, Hannah (Ryan), Chloe, Ava, Anson, Cameron, Andrea, Katie and Meghan. Remembered by the mother of his children Shirley. Howard will be missed by many treasured family members and friends including long-standing friends Peggy Beal Bechard and Ken (Denise) Cargill. Howard was born and raised in Toronto's Beach area and enjoyed a long and distinguished 50 plus year career in the lawn, garden and hardware industries. Howard was a pioneer in the gardening industry (despite not having a green thumb) and was highly influential in business development and driving sales growth for multinational organizations in the Canadian marketplace. Howard had a smile and eyes that would light up a room, a wonderful sense of humour, and a soft spot for all his four-legged furry companions. Howard was also an avid sports fan and loyally followed the Maple Leafs, Blue Jays and Argos while also sharing his talents and time coaching youth baseball and hockey with the Grantham Optimist. A very special thank you to Dr. John Denby, Dr. Jeremy Fong and Dr. Simona Abid for all their compassionate care and concern for Howard over the years. Howard's Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Acclaim Health's new Dementia Care Centre in Oakville where Howard attended the adult day program for the past 6 years. You can donate online at www.acclaimhealth.ca/donate. Online condolences can be made at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home at koprivataylor.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.
