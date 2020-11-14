1/1
Hrysko McKelvie Rena HAWKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hrysko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a courageous struggle Rena passed away surrounded by the love and presence of family on November 12, 2020. Cherished wife of Ivan. Loving mother of Joe (Amanda) Hrysko and Zane (Lauren) Hrysko. She will be fondly remembered by Ivan's children Troy (Carole) Hawkins and Nicole (Jean-Guy). Cherished grandmother to and grandmother figure of, Brittany, Joe, Cameron, Jacob, Alyssa, Ricky, Kaya, Evie, Ruby, Brittany, Spencer and Tionna as well as great grandchildren Dyson, Josh and Amelia. Born in Scotland to Elizabeth and the late John McKelvie, her siblings Mildred, Betty, Bobby and Jim will tell endless stories to keep her memory alive. She is survived by a large extended family that includes her first husband Zane brother in law Ronald (Lisa) Hawkins. Rena worked for the Niagara Regional Long Care Homes as a manger of laundry and housekeeping. The family appreciate the support and compassionate care provided by Dr. C. Che during these difficult times. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with private arrangements. A public service to celebrate her life will take place when gatherings are allowed. If so desired, donations to the Walker Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved