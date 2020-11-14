After a courageous struggle Rena passed away surrounded by the love and presence of family on November 12, 2020. Cherished wife of Ivan. Loving mother of Joe (Amanda) Hrysko and Zane (Lauren) Hrysko. She will be fondly remembered by Ivan's children Troy (Carole) Hawkins and Nicole (Jean-Guy). Cherished grandmother to and grandmother figure of, Brittany, Joe, Cameron, Jacob, Alyssa, Ricky, Kaya, Evie, Ruby, Brittany, Spencer and Tionna as well as great grandchildren Dyson, Josh and Amelia. Born in Scotland to Elizabeth and the late John McKelvie, her siblings Mildred, Betty, Bobby and Jim will tell endless stories to keep her memory alive. She is survived by a large extended family that includes her first husband Zane brother in law Ronald (Lisa) Hawkins. Rena worked for the Niagara Regional Long Care Homes as a manger of laundry and housekeeping. The family appreciate the support and compassionate care provided by Dr. C. Che during these difficult times. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with private arrangements. A public service to celebrate her life will take place when gatherings are allowed. If so desired, donations to the Walker Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.



