It is with heavy hearts the family of Hubert Gaston Beauclair announces his passing on February 9, 2020 holding hands with the love of his life, Yvonne (nee Poitras). To his children Bob (Annette), Janette, Diane (Leo), Denise (Gary), Carol (Jeff), Amy (Rich), he was the most incredible father - patient, humble and loving. Grandchildren Sean (Kristen), Nathan (2004), Emily, Sydney, Paige, Mackenzie and great grandchildren Alexis and Ryan will miss him always and especially during tomato season. Friends will be received at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 2000 Merrittville Hwy (at the corner of Hwy 20 and Merrittville) on Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Hubert's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday immediately following Visitation at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020