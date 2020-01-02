|
It is with sadness that uncle Hubert's nieces and nephews announce his departure to the next stage of his life in his 92nd year at Linhaven Home for the Aged on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. Predeceased by his father Leslie (1929), mother Bessie (Boucock) (1973), brothers William (1993), Vernon (1997), George (2004), beloved sister Ida Muir (1999), sister Joyce Hallport (2013). Hubert was employed by Provincial/Fraser Paper Company Thorold for 30 years as billing supervisor retiring in 1988. Prior to that he was employed by Hayes Dana as a buyer for 10 years. Hubert was a lifetime member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Thorold, an Elder of the congregation and a Trustee. Uncle Hubert is survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews as well as friends here and abroad. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (24 Clairmont St., Thorold) on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (Indowment Fund) would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. "Grace is the power of the resurrection, it is the key, the opening door, the step over the threshold" (Karl Barth - The Epistle to the Romans).