Hubert PHELAN

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Hubert Thomas Phelan on October 8, 2020. Hubert, affectionately known by all who were close to him as 'Hub', was in his 87th year when he passed peacefully while in the hospital. Hub was a loving and devoted husband to Marilyn Phelan (nee Wright), celebrating 61 years of marriage together this past August, and he was a proud and caring father to his four children: Tim (Carol), Mark (Cathy), Maureen (Mike) and Kathleen (Mark). Hub was very much cherished as a fun and loving grandfather to Jessica (Carl), Jordan (Jessica), Adrienne (Cam), Amanda (Kyle), Zachary, Carter (Kaleigh) and Curtis, and great-grandfather to Jaxson, Brandon and Chloe. Hub is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Alma Phelan, his parents-in-law, Harold and Clara Wright, and siblings Ruth (Jack), Anita (Harry), and Matt (Muriel). The youngest of the six "Phelan's Grocery" children, Hub is survived by and will be dearly missed by his siblings Joseph 'Bud' (Helen - predeceased) and Frank (Betty), as well as his many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Hubert was a life-long resident of St. Catharines, a devout life-long member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine Parish, and he was fortunate to have enjoyed many years of retirement after a long career at Foster Wheeler. He was loved by all for his fabulous sense of humour and vast repertoire of jokes - you may have heard him say (on more than one occasion), "Did you know that beer makes you smarter?...it made Bud-weiser"! In addition to his strong devotion to his family, Hub was known for his great love for music, and he was a talented musician. He dedicated many years to the Lincoln and Welland Regimental Band, where he played the trumpet and bells in parades and concerts throughout the region and beyond. He also spent many years playing with the Thorold Reed Band, and in retirement he became a member of the St. Catharines Skating Club band (aka The Hungry Seven - Ridley College arena) and would happily join in with various other bands whenever asked, including a local Dutch band known as Holland's Glory. Hub's kind and happy nature was infectious and very much enjoyed by everyone who knew him. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend to so many, and he will be dearly missed by all. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria. The service can be viewed by on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. via livestream youtube.com/watch?v=5TeyYFBMh5E&t=320s
Hub's family would like to express sincere thanks to all those who played a loving role in his care, and gratefully requests that any memorial donations could be made to Hospice Niagara, Parkinson Canada, or the Cathedral of St. Catherine Restoration Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca