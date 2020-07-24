It is with great sorrow and grief we announce that the Lord has taken home to himself our dear Hudson Nicholas Suk on July 20, 2020. Born February 24, 2019 to the loving parents Nicholas and Maaike (nee Dykstra) Suk, Grandson to Jim and Debbie Suk, John-Michael and Rebecca Dykstra, Nephew to Brian and Michelle Koopman, Chris and Emily Suk, Joe Suk, Holly Dykstra, Timothy Dykstra, Christiaan Dykstra, Isaiah Dykstra, Judah Dykstra. Great-grandson to Richard and Jean Heida, Lynn and Albert Suk (pre-deceased) Chuck and Corrie Dykstra, Jerry and Mary VanDyk, cousin to Levi Koopman, Judah Koopman and Julia Koopman and loved by so many more family and friends. In the brief time we were privileged to have Hudson, he brought so much joy and happiness to his family. His playfulness, his tenacious spirit, his laughter filled any room he was in. We are so grateful for the paramedics, staff and team at the St Catharines Hospital who worked so hard to keep Hudson with us. Words cannot express our gratitude towards you all. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Trinity United Reformed Church, 99 Scott St. St. Catharines. A private family interment will precede a memorial service at the church on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to inquire in His temple Psalm 27 vs 4. Hudson, you were deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Every memory we have of you will bring both sorrow for the short time we had with you, but sweet joy for the grace of God that blessed us with you in our lives. Until we meet again, we will wait upon the Lord trusting in His good plan. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.