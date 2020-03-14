|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born December 11, 1937 in Sydney Nova Scotia, Hugh is survived by his wife, Linda Poirier, and was a great husband, father, brother, cousin, papa and friend to many. Hugh was always a guy who said what was on his mind, a loving spirit and wanted to make everyone laugh. He has touched so many and we all have our own special relationship with him. Come share your story and celebrate with us. A Celebration of his Life is being held March 28, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Imperial Veterans Association located at 15 George Street, St. Catharines.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020