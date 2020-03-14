Home

Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Imperial Veterans Association
15 George Street
St. Catharines, ON


Hugh John Richard (Hughie) Poirier


1937 - 2020
Hugh John Richard (Hughie) Poirier Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born December 11, 1937 in Sydney Nova Scotia, Hugh is survived by his wife, Linda Poirier, and was a great husband, father, brother, cousin, papa and friend to many. Hugh was always a guy who said what was on his mind, a loving spirit and wanted to make everyone laugh. He has touched so many and we all have our own special relationship with him. Come share your story and celebrate with us. A Celebration of his Life is being held March 28, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Imperial Veterans Association located at 15 George Street, St. Catharines.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
