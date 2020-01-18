Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Huguette Labbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Huguette Labbe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Huguette Labbe Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Roger for over 61 years. Loving mother of Ginette Thibault (Henri) and Raymond Labbe (Dana). Cherished grandmother of Malina Oliver (Todd), Daren Labbe (Tara), Stephane Thibault and Brittany Froats (Bryce). Loving great-grandmother of Gavin, Genevieve, Giana, Bryce, Charlotte and Amelia. Dear sister of Roger Tardif (late Lucianne), Rita Godbout (late Robert), Suzanne Grondin (Bertrand), Nicole Jacques (Gatean) and sister-in-law of Ada and Barbara Tardif. Predeceased by her parents Romeo and Adrianne Tardif, brothers Jean Tardif, Donald Tardif and Rejean Tardif (late Jeannine) and sister Lina Faucher (late Noel). She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Huguette had worked for over 20 years at Vasko Pharmacy. The family will receive friends at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the Cudney chapel at 11 a.m. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Walker Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Huguette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -