Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Roger for over 61 years. Loving mother of Ginette Thibault (Henri) and Raymond Labbe (Dana). Cherished grandmother of Malina Oliver (Todd), Daren Labbe (Tara), Stephane Thibault and Brittany Froats (Bryce). Loving great-grandmother of Gavin, Genevieve, Giana, Bryce, Charlotte and Amelia. Dear sister of Roger Tardif (late Lucianne), Rita Godbout (late Robert), Suzanne Grondin (Bertrand), Nicole Jacques (Gatean) and sister-in-law of Ada and Barbara Tardif. Predeceased by her parents Romeo and Adrianne Tardif, brothers Jean Tardif, Donald Tardif and Rejean Tardif (late Jeannine) and sister Lina Faucher (late Noel). She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Huguette had worked for over 20 years at Vasko Pharmacy. The family will receive friends at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the Cudney chapel at 11 a.m. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Walker Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020